Michelle Obama's Next Project Is a Companion To 'Becoming'

October 7, 2019
AP
In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will be among the special guests when Michelle Obama goes on tour for her memoir “Bec

(Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama's first project since "Becoming" is more about her readers than about herself.

"Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling "Becoming," which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.

In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their "experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment."
 

Tags: 
Michelle Obama
Follow Up
Book
Becoming
Clarkson Potter
First Lady
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report