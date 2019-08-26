Taylor Swift Shares Stage With Collaborator After MTV VMA Wins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift has shared the stage with her collaborator and co-executive producer Todrick Hall as she won two awards at Monday's Video Music Awards for her song "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift turned to Hall and mouthed a surprised response after her name was called as the winner of video of the year at the MTV VMAs mouthing a surprised response.

Related: 2019 MTV VMA Winners List

Swift brought up the cast of the music video to thank fans for supporting the message of the song, which she said was a world "where we are all treated equally under the law, regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify."

She noted the video prompted a petition for the Equality Act, a legislation that would prohibit discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.

During an earlier win for the video for good award, Swift let Hall deliver the acceptance speech.

