Taylor Swift Shares Stage With Collaborator After MTV VMA Wins

August 26, 2019
AP
Taylor Swift accepts the video of the year award for "You Need to Calm Down" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

(Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift has shared the stage with her collaborator and co-executive producer Todrick Hall as she won two awards at Monday's Video Music Awards for her song "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift turned to Hall and mouthed a surprised response after her name was called as the winner of video of the year at the MTV VMAs mouthing a surprised response.

Swift brought up the cast of the music video to thank fans for supporting the message of the song, which she said was a world "where we are all treated equally under the law, regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify."

She noted the video prompted a petition for the Equality Act, a legislation that would prohibit discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.

During an earlier win for the video for good award, Swift let Hall deliver the acceptance speech.
 

