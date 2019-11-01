Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency Starting In April

November 1, 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

(Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.

Clarkson announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.

Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.

Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.
 

