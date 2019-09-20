Julie Andrews To Receive American Film Institute Honor

September 20, 2019
AP
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Dame Julie Andrews attends the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award.

The organization said Friday that Andrews will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Andrews' acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in "Mary Poppins." She also starred in "The Sound of Music" and "The Princess Diaries."

Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through "Mary Poppins" and "Julie Andrews' Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies."

The 83-year-old actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. This year's honoree was Denzel Washington.
 

Julie Andrews
American Film Institute
AFI
Life Achievement Award
Mary Poppins
sound of music
Princess Diaries
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report