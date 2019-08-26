Jonas Brothers Tape MTV VMAs Segment In Home State

August 26, 2019
AP
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ethan Miller, Getty

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — More than 8,000 people turned out in Asbury Park to watch the Jonas Brothers tape a performance that will be shown on MTV's Video Music Awards on Monday.

Nick, Joe and Kevin performed "Sucker" at The Stone Pony bar Sunday before they crossed over to the boardwalk, where fireworks capped their performance. After the segment was finished, the Jonas Brothers sang several songs in a mini concert.

Joe Jonas shouted, "See you on TV tomorrow!"

The brothers grew up in New Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers performance will be featured on the VMAs, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, at 8 p.m. Monday on MTV.
 

Tags: 
Jonas Brothers
Sucker
Ashbury Park
New Jersey
MTV
VMAs
MTV VMAs
Video Music Awards
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report