It's a Boy For 'GIRL' Singer Maren Morris

October 22, 2019
AP
This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Maren Morris at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with her husband Ryan Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying “the universe wo

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Music
News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — "GIRL" singer Maren Morris announced with some irony that she's having a boy with husband and singer Ryan Hurd.

The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying "the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out."

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

The Texas-born Morris released her second album "GIRL" this year. It's nominated for album of the year at this year's CMA Awards, where she's the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with "Hero," which spawned the Grammy-winning "My Church." She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with "The Middle," a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

She's also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.
 

Tags: 
Maren Morris
Pregnant
pregnancy
boy
Male
Ryan Hurd
Instagram
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report