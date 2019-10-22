Henry Thomas, Star of 'E.T.', Arrested For DUI In Oregon

October 22, 2019
AP
This Aug. 4, 2013 file photo shows actor Henry Thomas at the Disney/ABC Television Group's 2013 Summer TCA panel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.

The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

This image provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows booking photos of actor Henry Thomas. Authorities say Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," was arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon. The
(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in "Gangs of New York" and "Legends of the Fall."

An email to his representatives wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that was not moving.

Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.
 

