'Friday' Actor-Comedian John Witherspoon Dies at 77

October 29, 2019
AP
John Witherspoon looks on as Los Angeles Street Ballers compete for the chance to play against the 2004 Team AND1 on the blacktop of the The Great Western Fourm in Inglewood, California June 9, 2004. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

(Photo credit: Steve Grayson/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" films, has died. He was 77.

Witherspoon's manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

The actor had a prolific career, appearing in three "Friday" films, appearing on "The Wayans Bros." television series and voicing the grandfather in "The Boondocks" animated series.

Goodman referred to a family statement issued to the website Deadline that said the family was in shock over Witherspoon's death.

The statement says Witherspoon, who was born on Jan. 27, 1942, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.
 

