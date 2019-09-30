busbee, Songwriter Behind Country and Pop Hits, Dead at 43

September 30, 2019
AP
This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows songwriter and producer busbee at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: NSAI hosts 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written "80s MERCEDES" busbee and MAREN MORRIS (center) with NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison and NSAI President Lee Thomas Miller attend the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at
(Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Warner Records said Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer busbee, who co-wrote Maren Morris' breakout hit "My Church" and also crafted songs for Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Pink, Shakira and Florida Georgia Line, has died. He was 43.

The record label confirmed his death in a statement released Sunday, but offered no details on the cause of death.

Busbee's real name was Michael James Ryan.

Several musicians mourned his death on social media, including Morris, Blake Shelton, Shakira and Adam Lambert. Busbee helped write top country hits like Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's "The Fighter," Florida Georgia Line's multiplatinum hit "H.O.L.Y." and Pink's "Try."

At the 2017 Grammys, Morris' "My Church" won best country solo performance. The song was also nominated for best country song, a nomination Morris shared with busbee.

