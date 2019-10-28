Bronx Steps In 'Joker' Movie Become a Tourist Attraction

October 28, 2019
AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(Photo credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Rocky, there's a new stairway to climb.

A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie "Joker."

The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.

In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.

People pose on the steps between two apartment buildings, Monday Oct. 28, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York. The stairs have become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie “Joker.” In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix
(Photo credit: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

These days, neighborhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.

The visitors have been taking selfies, and some have even shown up in costume.

The stairway joins the ranks of well-known movie settings, like that of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art seen in "Rocky."

