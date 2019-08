Brad Pitt Goes Deep Into Space, Masculinity In 'Ad Astra'

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Brad Pitt says that in his new film "Ad Astra," he and director James Gray are digging into the idea of masculinity.

"Ad Astra" follows Pitt's detached astronaut character Roy McBride on a journey to the outer reaches of space to find his estranged father. The film premiered Thursday at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Pitt said at news conference that he grew up in an era when men were taught to be strong and not show weakness. He said the film asks if there's a better definition of masculinity that involves being more open and vulnerable with loved ones and oneself.

In addition to starring, Pitt also produced the film which he said was one of the most challenging he's ever done.

"Ad Astra" opens Sept. 20.