25th Bond Movie Gets a Title: 'No Time To Die'

August 20, 2019
AP
MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Cast member Lea Seydoux, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, cast members Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch attend the "Bond 25" film launch at Ian Fleming's Home 'GoldenEye' on April 25, 2019 in M

(Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th James Bond movie has a title: "No Time to Die."

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as "Bond 25."

"No Time to Die" returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.
 

