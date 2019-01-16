Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci Joins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Move over, Omarosa -- there's a new ex-White House staffer hitting "Celebrity Big Brother."

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, is appearing on the show's second season, CBS said on Sunday.

Scaramucci, who has a weekly Entercom podcast with his wife Deidre, called, "Mooch and the Mrs.", will be joined by fellow castmates Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina Lohan, ex-NFL star Ricky Williams, and Grammy nominee and TV personality Tamar Braxton. The show premieres Jan. 21.

The house is outfitted with 80 cameras and over 100 cameras, following around the celebrity guests 24 hours a day.

Ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman appeared on the first season.