In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. Schumer says don’t look for her in a Super Bowl commercial this time around. She’s sitting this one out in supp

(Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Amy Schumer Took Long Way Around To Announce She's Pregnant

October 22, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

(AP) - Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she's pregnant with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin. Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Related: Amy Schumer Supports Kaepernick, Sits Out Super Bowl Ads

The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 film "Trainwreck." She starred this year in the movie "I Feel Pretty." Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.
 

Tags: 
Amy Schumer
Pregnant
baby
Chris Fischer
Jessica Yellin
Instagram