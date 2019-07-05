'American Idol' Phillip Phillips Expecting a Baby Boy With Wife Hannah

Congratulations are in order for American Idol, Phillip Phillips and his wife Hannah Phillips who are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement via social media on Wednesday revealing they are pregant with a little gentleman on the way. Posted both on their Instagrams, the photo shows The Phillips with a yellow baby onesie with a sonogram photo and the word "gentleman."

The singer wrote "Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!" on his photo while Hannah wrote "We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months,"

In 2015, the couple married at the Resora Plantation in Albany, Georgia, according to Billboard.

