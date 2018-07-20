'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' (Photo credit: FX Networks)

'American Horror Story' Reveals Season 8 Title, 'Apocalypse'

July 20, 2018
At a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, FX announced the title for the highly anticipated eighth season of American Horror Story, 'Apocalypse.'

The network tweeted the title along with some really creepy artwork.

In June, co-creator Ryan Murphy hinted at the upcoming season's storyline as a crossover between the first season, "Murder House" and "Coven" the third season.

Billy Eichner, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman
Also confirmed are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman to return to the new season.

Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX, September 12, 2018.

