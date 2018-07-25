In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Chris Hardwick moderates the "Fear The Walking Dead" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual assault allegations against him by a former girlfri

(Photo credit: Al Powers/Invision/AP, File)

AMC Reinstates 'Talking Dead' Host Chris Hardwick

July 25, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual assault allegations against him by a former girlfriend.

The network says returning Hardwick to work at "Talking Dead" and "Talking with Chris Hardwick" is the "appropriate step" after a review that included interviews with numerous people.

It says Hardwick will return to "Talking Dead" Aug. 12. Substitute host Yvette Nicole Brown will be interim guest host of "The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special" on Aug. 5, and a guest on "Talking Dead" on Aug. 12.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.
 

Tags: 
Reinstate
Chris Hardwick
AMC
BBC America
Chloe Dykstra
Sexual assault
Talking Dead
Nerdist