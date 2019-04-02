AMC and Marvel Hosting a 60-Hour Movie Marathon In San Francisco

Ahead of the Avengers: Endgame's release in theaters on April 26th, AMC Theatres and Marvel Studios are hosting a 60-hour movie marathon featuring all 22 movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starting on Tuesday, April 23rd, twelve North American theaters will feature the marathon including, AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, AMC River East 21 in Chicago and AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco.

All culminating to a showing of Avengers: Endgame an hour before the wide release of the film.

Despite a minor online glitch, fans wanting to buy tickets for the marathon has struggled to obtain their spot. AMC has addressed the issue via social media "We want everyone to be able to grab their marathon tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap. We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites!"

It does seem as though a glitch is not enough to stop fans from wanting to attend the 60-hour marathon.

Details can be found on AMC Theatres' website.

