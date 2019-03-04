Amazon Studios Developing Jonas Brothers Documentary

After close to six long years of very little news, Amazon Studios has announced the development of a new documentary about The Jonas Brothers.

With their new single "Sucker," revealed on the [email protected] airwaves last week - Kevin, Joe and Nick have opened up their lives in front of the camera, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Partnering up with Amazon Studios, Federal Films and Philymack, the film will follow "JoBros" as they get back together for their highly anticipated tour. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios says the documentary will deliver fans a "personal, behind the scenes look" at their favorite boy band.

"Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers," Salke adds.

A premiere date of the Jonas Brothers documentary will be announced at a later time.

