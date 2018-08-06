Almond Breeze Almond Milk Recalled For Possible Milk Contamination

HP Hood LLC has recalled a variety of their almond milk because it may contain actual cow's milk.

According to the FDA, the recall is for half-gallon refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

"The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity." said the FDA statement, "To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction. Medical treatment or hospitalization was not required."

Refunds and exchanges can be done at the point of purchase or at www.bluediamond.com.