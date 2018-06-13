All-Star Line-Up Announced For JaVale McGee's Celebrity Softball Game
June 13, 2018
The all-star line-up for JaVale McGee's annual charity softball game has been announced and it is pretty amazing.
The charity event held each offseason benefits Juglife, an organization that "brings awareness to the human need for water around the world and the lifestyle that clean drinking water can provide."
This year's event is June 23rd at the Oakland Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now for $32.00 at ticketmaster.com.
Scheduled to appear:
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Nick Young
Jordan Bell
Zaza Pachulia
Andre Iguodala
Shaun Livingston
David West
Kevon Looney
Patrick McCaw
Mistah FAB
Blake Anderson