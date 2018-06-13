All-Star Line-Up Announced For JaVale McGee's Celebrity Softball Game

The all-star line-up for JaVale McGee's annual charity softball game has been announced and it is pretty amazing.

The charity event held each offseason benefits Juglife, an organization that "brings awareness to the human need for water around the world and the lifestyle that clean drinking water can provide."

This year's event is June 23rd at the Oakland Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now for $32.00 at ticketmaster.com.

Scheduled to appear:

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Nick Young

Jordan Bell

Zaza Pachulia

Andre Iguodala

Shaun Livingston

David West

Kevon Looney

Patrick McCaw

Mistah FAB

Blake Anderson