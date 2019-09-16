Watch Rob Thomas, Carlos Santana Reunite To Perform 'Smooth' Live

LAS VEGAS, NV (MIX 94.1) — Twenty years ago, "Smooth" broke the music world.

Two decades later, the men behind one of the biggest songs in rock history, Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana, reteamed on stage for a transcendent live anniversary rendition of the chart-topping smash to close the Bite of Las Vegas 2019 Food and Music Festival.

Fans exploded when Thomas introduced the guitar god's surprise appearance during the encore of his headlining festival set at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

After warming up with a blistering take on the Jimi Hendrix's classic "Voodoo Child," the pair slipped effortlessly into "Smooth," the 1999 hit that racked up three Grammys, spend 30 weeks on the Billboard charts and is officially recognized as the second biggest single of all time (behind Chubby Checker's "The Twist).

Watch the incredible 20th-anniversary performance of "Smooth" above.

Rob Thomas is set to perform at the Safeway Open in Napa on Saturday, September 28th.