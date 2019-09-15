Report: 'The Cars' Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead In New York Home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The lead singer of the iconic new wave band The Cars, Ric Ocasek, was found dead in his Manhattan townhouse Sunday. He was 75. NBC4 New York was the first to report his death.

Ocasek, who lived on East 19th Street, was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive in his bed around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was declared dead at his home.

Ocasek formed the Cars in Boston with bassist Benjamin Orr in 1976. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1978. It featured the hits “Good Times Roll,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and “Just What I Needed.”

The group broke up in the late 1980s.

Following the split, Ocasek became a producer for a slew of musicians, including Weezer, Bad Brains, Guided By Voices, No Doubt, the Cribs, Bad Religion, and others.

Ocasek and Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced last year that they were separating after 28 years of marriage.

He is survived by his five children.

