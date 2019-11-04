Alice In Winterland 2019: General Information

November 4, 2019
Alice@97.3
Alice In Winterland 2019
Alice In Winterland

Alice @ 97.3 presents Alice In Winterland 2019 on
Thursday, December 5th at The Masonic San Francisco.

Kesha and Avril Lavigne
(Photo credit: MJ Kim/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Featuring:
KESHA and AVRIL LAVIGNE

Tickets go on sale 8:00 am PST on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at LiveNation.com,
all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000.

