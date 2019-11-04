Alice In Winterland 2019: Directions, Public Transportation & Parking

The Masonic is located at 1111 California Street in San Francisco, across the street from Grace Cathedral.

Public Transportation:

BART

Get off at Embarcadero Station. The California Street Cable Car is located at California and Jackson streets and will stop at California and Taylor streets. The #1 California bus is located at Sacramento and Front streets and will stop at Cushman Street. www.bart.gov.

MUNI

The #1 California bus eastbound runs on Clay Street. Exit at Jones Street and walk two blocks south to California Street. The #1 California bus westbound runs on Sacramento Street. Exit Cushman Street and walk one block south to California Street. www.sfmta.com.

CABLE CAR

The California Street Cable Car runs east and west on California Street from Van Ness Avenue to Market Street. Traveling either direction, exit Taylor Street. www.sfmta.com

For real-time travel updates and trip-planning, visit www.511.org.

Parking

The entrance to the Masonic on-site parking garage is on California Street, just next to the entrance. It is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. We recommend purchasing parking in advance of any show, as space is limited. Parking is available via Ticketmaster.

Additional garages are available at Grace Cathedral (Taylor between California and Sacramento & Crocker Garage (California between Taylor and Mason).

