5 Really Creepy Places In The Bay Area

The Bay Area has it's share of very notable haunted locations. Let's explore some of the ones that come to mind, not in any particular order.

Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park

50 Stow Lake Drive

San Francisco, CA 94118

(415) 386-2531

stowlakeboathouse.com

Known for it's serenity and beautiful surroundings, Stow Lake located at the heart of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco attracts many to it's relaxing scenery...during the day. At night, it's a different story. Very different. The haunting tale of the Stow Lake Ghost will bring a chill down your spine, it is even documented on the park's website.

The story begins with two women talking on a bench located along the shoreline of the lake. When a baby in the stroller belonging to one of the women began to roll toward the lake and fell in. The unsuspecting mother turned around to see the stroller and her baby gone. Frantically searching for her child, she ask others "Have you seen my baby?" to no avail. All day and into the night, she searched all over with the exception of the lake itself. Desperately, she went in and was never heard or seen again.

To this day, those who venture into the lake area at night have reported strange occurrences. Some have said an apparition of the lady rises from the lake or can be seen roaming around the statue dedicated in her honor. Some have reported that an actual woman stepped up to them and asked "Have you seen my baby?"

525 S. Winchester Blvd.

San Jose, CA 95128

(408) 247-2101

www.winchestermysteryhouse.com

Located in the South Bay, Sarah Winchester's home may just well be the most known haunted house in the world. The curious flock in droves to check out her home that was designed to hold the spirits of those killed by the family invention, the Winchester rifle. Today, the 7-story home consists of 160 rooms, 40 bedrooms, 40 staircases, 13 bathrooms, 6 kitchens, 10,000 window panes, 2,000 doors, 52 skylights, 47 fireplaces, three elevators, two basements and just one shower. It cost Winchester over $5 million dollars and to date has the most interesting architecture ever built.

Winchester's home has been the subject of many paranormal shows and have hosted many séances and sleepovers, with visitors hoping to come in contact with an actual ghost. Some have felt the eerie presence throughout the estate and many have claimed to have heard the voice of Sarah Winchester herself.

The Winchester Mystery House hosts guests for tours daily with a special "Candlelight Tour" on Halloween. Visit their website for all the ghoulish details.

707 W Hornet Avenue

Alameda, CA 94501

(510) 521-8448

www.uss-hornet.org

Ever since 1943, there have been over 300 deaths aboard the World War II-era Naval ship the USS Hornet. Some rumored to be suicides, making the ship one of the most haunted places in the country. Some have said they seen tools move around on it's own, doors can be heard opening and closing and sailors in dated uniforms can be seen roaming the narrow hallways.

The USS Hornet is open daily, except on Tuesdays and closes at 4:00pm.

140 Beach Way

Moss Beach, CA 94038

(650) 728-5595

www.mossbeachdistillery.com

A playful spirit known as the Blue Lady of Moss Beach Distillery is said to be the result of a love traingle gone horribly wrong. Some say she can be seen at night, walking precariously along the nearby cliffs or somehow hacking the computer system's and changing the dates back to 1927. The year the speakeasy, called Frank's Place first opened.

But beware. Not all strange occurances are at the ghostly hand of the Blue Lady. For example, the swaying lamps and haunting images in the bathroom mirrors are of the work of the staff. All in the name of fun.

c/o Alcatraz Island Cruises, Pier 33

1988 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 981-7625

www.alcatrazcruises.com

The Rock as it's commonly have been referred to as, Alcatraz Island housed the most despicable criminals of all time. Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly, The Birdman all resided behind the walls of Alcatraz. It is believed that some still reside and frequent it's halls and cells. Especially prison cell 14D, where it's known to be the most haunted location of the entire island.

Take comfort that most of the graves were relocated to other cemetaries but it doesn't diminish the fact that there are far more reported stories of ghostly encounters at Alcatraz than any other location in San Francisco.

