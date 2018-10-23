Alice In Winterland 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions regarding Alice in Winterland 2018.

What is the Venue for Alice in Winterland 2018?

The Masonic in San Francisco. Also known as the Nob Hill Masonic Center. Located at 1111 California Street.

How to Get Tickets?

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 25 at 8 AM at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000.

Who is performing at Alice in Winterland this year?

Leon Bridges

OneRepublic

***Artists and/or event subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Set Times:

Coming soon ...

Is There an Age Restriction?

No, the show is all ages

Alcohol:

To purchase alcoholic beverages, patrons must present valid government-issued photo identification and be at least 21 years of age. (United States-issued ID card/driver’s license or passport only. No exceptions.)

Entry Information:

For everyone’s safety, guests are subject to bag searches and various levels of screening, subject to artist and management discretion. Some examples of items that are not allowed include weapons, sharp or dangerous items, large markers, food, beverages, drugs, wallet chains, mace, stickers, flyers or multiples of items intended for resale or distribution, cameras, video/audio recorders, etc. This list is subject to change show by show, or at the performer’s request.

Re-Entry:

There is no re-entry once you have been admitted into the venue.

Can I record or bring a camera?

No recordings of any kind. Please note: The camera policy frequently changes based on the preference of the artist. Many performers allow small personal pocket cameras but require a press pass for professional gear. We always honor the wishes of our performing artists!

Public Transportation:

BART

Get off at Embarcadero Station. The California Street Cable Car is located at California and Jackson streets and will stop at California and Taylor streets. The #1 California bus is located at Sacramento and Front streets and will stop at Cushman Street. www.bart.gov

MUNI

The #1 California bus eastbound runs on Clay Street. Exit at Jones Street and walk two blocks south to California Street. The #1 California bus westbound runs on Sacramento Street. Exit Cushman Street and walk one block south to California Street. www.sfmta.com

CABLE CAR

The California Street Cable Car runs east and west on California Street from Van Ness Avenue to Market Street. Traveling either direction, exit Taylor Street. www.sfmta.com

For real-time travel updates and trip planning, visit www.511.org.

Click here to get all your details on getting to the Masonic.

Parking:

The entrance to The Masonic on-site parking garage is on California Street, just next to the entrance. It is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. We recommend purchasing parking in advance of any show, as space is limited. Parking is available via Ticketmaster. Additional garages are available at Grace Cathedral (Taylor between California and Sacramento & Crocker Garage (California between Taylor and Mason).