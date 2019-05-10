Alice Obsession: Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

Well first of all, how can you not love someone whose debut album is titled “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”?

That’s Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer-songwriter who has captured the world with his heartbreakingly gorgeous song.

His stunning vocal and searing lyrics make “Someone You Loved” a song that stops you in your tracks and holds you ‘til the very last note… and, from our very first listen, is absolutely the Alice Obsession.