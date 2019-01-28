Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Is Coming To Broadway

It's official. Alanis Morissette's hit musical Jagged Little Pill will officially open on Broadway this Fall, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The musical received rave reviews last year when it ran to sold-out shows at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jagged Little Pill is based on the Morissette's Grammy-winning album of the same name and co-produced by Glen Ballard. The musical also takes from the novel written by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody.

About The Musical:

Jagged Little Pill tells an original story inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning album that introduced beloved anthems, including “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand In My Pocket.” Following a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today, this musical is directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess) and features a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno).

"This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me," in a statement, Morissette said. "It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me,"

Morissette joins other music artists involved with Broadway productions including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go's, Sara Bareilles and Sting.

No other details on casting or dates of performances have been released.