Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Share Baby Photo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine spent his first Father's Day as a dad of two.
Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of the 39-year-old holding their second daughter, Gio Grace, who was born in February. Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, is nearly 2 years old.
Prinsloo wrote the "girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband."
The 29-year-old also saluted her father.
The couple married in July 2014.
