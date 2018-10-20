Actress Selma Blair Say She Has Been Diagnosed With MS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film and TV actress Selma Blair announced she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

In a post Saturday on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on Aug. 16.



Blair says she is struggling with the disease's effects on her: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

She adds, however, that thanks to the support of the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming, as well as her friends and family, "we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit "Legally Blonde."