Actress Keri Russell In Negotiations For 'Star Wars' IX Role

'Felicity' actress Keri Russell is in talks for a role in the 9th and final Star Wars film, according to Variety.

J.J. Abrams returns to the George Lucas-created franchise and along with Lucasfilm execs, have been looking for an actress with "action-heavy fighting" chops. Russell seems to fit the bill with an action roster that includes the recently ended FX series, The Americans, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Mission: Impossible III, to which Abrams also directed.

If awarded the role, the Fountain Valley-native, Russell joins the current Star Wars alum, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Little is known about the role, whether she'll side with the few, but heroic Resistance or with the newly throned Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and The First Order.

The yet untitled ninth installment of the Star Wars saga is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2019.