Actor Mark Wahlberg Stopped By Wahlburgers In Palo Alto
July 27, 2018
On Tuesday, customers at the Palo Alto location of burger chain, Wahlburgers got a surprise when one of the founders stopped by for a visit.
Actor Mark Wahlberg dropped in and took time to hang out with fans and plug a new episode of the television series Wahlburgers. The 47 year-old Boogie Nights star even gave a shout out the World Champion, Golden State Warriors on Instagram.
Palo Alto has been home to the Bay Area's only Wahlburgers location, but that will soon change by the end of the year when a new stare opens at Pier 39 in San Francisco.
Wahlburgers the series first aired on A&E in 2014.