27 February 2018 - Hollywood, California - Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara. An Unforgettable Evening held at Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

(Photo credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Actor Joe Manganiello Plays D&D at Children's Hospital

January 9, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Community And Charity
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Actor Joe Manganiello stopped by a Pittsburgh children's hospital to lead patients in a game of Dungeons and Dragons.

The 42-year-old "True Blood" actor, who is married to Sofia Vergara, stopped by UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh with his brother Nick Manganiello to lead a session of the roleplaying game. The Post-Gazette reports the actor assumed the rule of "Dungeon Master," leading the story of the game.

The tabletop game allows players to create their own unique characters and have them embark on adventures led by a storyteller and referee called the "Dungeon Master."

Manganiello says he regularly plays and hosts sessions of Dungeons and Dragons. He and his brother say they hope Tuesday's game will inspire others to learn the game.
 

Tags: 
Joe Manganiello
Pittsburgh
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Children's Hospital
Patients
Dungeons and Dragons
D&D
Sofia Vergara
Nick Manganiello
Magic Mike
True Blood