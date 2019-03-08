378867 01: Actor Jan Michael-Vincent arrives at court September 21, 2000 with his new wife of three months, and friend of 17 years, Anna, in Laguna Niguel, CA for arraignment on charges of probation violation after a public drunkeness arrest. Michael-Vinc

Actor Jan Michael Vincent, Known For 'Airwolf,' Has Died

March 8, 2019
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Actor Jan Michael Vincent, known for starring in the television series "Airwolf," has died. He was 73.

A death certificate shows that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, 2019, in an Asheville, North Carolina, hospital. The certificate signed by a doctor says he died of natural causes and no autopsy was performed.

"Airwolf" was a 1980s television series featuring crime-fighters in an advanced helicopter. Vincent played pilot Stringfellow Hawke.

He was also known for movie roles in the 1970s including "The Mechanic."
 

