(150520) -- SHANGHAI, May 20, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Disney characters Mickey (R) and Minnie Mouse are seen during the opening ceremony for the Disney flagship store in Shanghai, east China, May 20, 2015. The store, occupying an area of 5,860 square meters in t

Minnie & Mickey Mouse (Photo credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

ABC To Celebrate 90 Years of Mickey Mouse

August 7, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mickey Mouse is getting the full star treatment as the iconic character turns 90 this year.

ABC on Tuesday announced "Mickey's 90th Spectacular," a two-hour prime-time special, will air on Nov. 4.

The program will feature tributes and never-before-seen short films of The Walt Disney Company's global ambassador, who made his film debut in "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928.

The list of performers participating in the celebration will be released at a later date.

Don Mischer will produce and direct the celebration, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Mischer says Walt Disney inspired him to pursue his life's work in television.

Walt Disney is the parent company of ABC.

