40 Foot Plastic Whale Making a Big Statement

July 12, 2018
1Thing

(MIX 94.7) — This almost 40 foot work of art in Belgium is cool looking and scary at the same time. It's making a BIG STATEMENT regarding Plastic Pollution that has invaded our oceans / waterways Big Time! There are whales and other water life coming up on shores filled w/ plastic and trash. Plastic Pollution is creating Big Problems w/ QUALITY OF LIFE , as well as quantity of life. 

Doing 1THING to help STOP Plastic Pollution will make a BIG DIFFERENCE!  Stop using single use Plastic shopping bags, bottles, containers  and straws. Have a reusable bag handy when grocery shopping. Say, 'No Thanks' on needing a plastic straw w/ your drink! Have a reusable water bottle handy!  Doing simple things like this will Help make a Difference! #SpreadtheWord #1THING

