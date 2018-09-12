The 38th annual Comedy Day Line-Up

The 38th annual Comedy Day is Sunday, September 16 from noon to 5 PM in Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

This year's line-up includes Sarah and Vinnie favorites like Scott Capurro and Rudy Ortiz at the all-day FREE event.

PLEASE NOTE: Show is PG-13

Official 38th Annual Comedy Day Lineup:

Thee Stupeds - 11:45 AM

Debi Durst - 12:00 PM

Set One - 12:10 PM

Host: Ronn Vigh

Noah Gain

Ryan Goodcase

Clara Bijl

Dave Nihill

Cathe Boudreau

Hrag Tarbinian

Trevor Rogers

Set Two - 12:50 PM

Host: Paco Romane

Richard Chassler

Eric Cash

Milt Abel

Julia Jackson

Steve Lee

Jill Maragos

Fred Reiss

Justin Lockwood

Marga Gomez

Set Three - 1:50 PM

Sketchfest Presents Man Haters!

Host: Irene Tu

Dominique Gelin

Alexandra Love

Chey Bell

Krista Fatka

Samantha Gilweit

Set Four - 2:20 PM

Host: Mike Guido

Dan Wilson

Donald Lacy

Nina G

Rudy Ortiz

Lenard 'Kyd' Jackson

Captain Katie Robinson

Bill Santiago

Brian Copeland

The Meehan Brothers

Set Five - 3:20 PM

Host: Bob Sarlatte

Scott Capurro

Cody Woods

Steve Pearl

Diane Amos

Dan St. Paul

Dr. Gonzo

Felicia Michaels

Rick Overton

Will Durst

Get more details at comedyday.org.