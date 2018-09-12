The 38th annual Comedy Day Line-Up
The 38th annual Comedy Day is Sunday, September 16 from noon to 5 PM in Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.
This year's line-up includes Sarah and Vinnie favorites like Scott Capurro and Rudy Ortiz at the all-day FREE event.
PLEASE NOTE: Show is PG-13
Official 38th Annual Comedy Day Lineup:
Thee Stupeds - 11:45 AM
Debi Durst - 12:00 PM
Set One - 12:10 PM
Host: Ronn Vigh
Noah Gain
Ryan Goodcase
Clara Bijl
Dave Nihill
Cathe Boudreau
Hrag Tarbinian
Trevor Rogers
Set Two - 12:50 PM
Host: Paco Romane
Richard Chassler
Eric Cash
Milt Abel
Julia Jackson
Steve Lee
Jill Maragos
Fred Reiss
Justin Lockwood
Marga Gomez
Set Three - 1:50 PM
Sketchfest Presents Man Haters!
Host: Irene Tu
Dominique Gelin
Alexandra Love
Chey Bell
Krista Fatka
Samantha Gilweit
Set Four - 2:20 PM
Host: Mike Guido
Dan Wilson
Donald Lacy
Nina G
Rudy Ortiz
Lenard 'Kyd' Jackson
Captain Katie Robinson
Bill Santiago
Brian Copeland
The Meehan Brothers
Set Five - 3:20 PM
Host: Bob Sarlatte
Scott Capurro
Cody Woods
Steve Pearl
Diane Amos
Dan St. Paul
Dr. Gonzo
Felicia Michaels
Rick Overton
Will Durst
Get more details at comedyday.org.