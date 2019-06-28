3 New Laws You Should Know About Go Into Effect Starting On July 1st

Some new laws you should know about will go into effect this Monday, July 1st.

1. Gas Tax: We will be paying .06 more for gas. California is expected to raise 52.4 billion dollars with this to fix California roads.

2. Background Checks for Ammo: Gun owners if you want to buy ammunition you now have to get a background check FIRST. You'll pay 1 dollar for a quick background check then you can buy your ammo. This law is intended to make sure people who are not allowed to have guns can't buy ammo.

3. Body Cam Video Release: Law enforcement must release video and audio recording to the public within 45 days of investigation.

For more on these laws click here.