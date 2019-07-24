3 Charged In Disneyland Brawl Caught On Video at Goofy's Playhouse

ANAHEIM, CA (KNX1070) — A woman and two men are facing criminal charges following a violent fight at Disneyland captured on video and posted to social media.

As the violent brawl broke out children were heard screaming in terror, and Disneyland-goers wondering why it took park security so long to arrive.

Charges Filed in Family Fight Caught on Video at Disneyland

The fight started in front of Goofy's Playhouse, with a man and woman and then progressed to include a physical altercation among family members. According to reports, it took security a full three minutes before arriving.

The video shows the fight starts when a woman spit into a man's face, and he retaliates by punching her repeatedly. Later in the video, the same man accuses another relative of hitting his mother, the man attacks that woman, she falls to the ground and he continues to hit her.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at the park and threatening to kill his family members as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The man is additionally accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by security. He is facing a maximum of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted on all charges. He is currently being held at a jail in Orange County.

According to ABC News, park guests overheard Robinson make threatening comments during the fight and using a gang sign.

Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, of Compton is Robinson's sister. She is facing five misdemeanor charges, including four charges of battery for attacking her brother Avery Robinson, his girlfriend and a Disneyland worker. She is also facing one count of misdemeanor assault for attacking her brother's girlfriend.

Daman Petrie, 44, of Compton, who is married to Andrea Robinson, is facing one misdemeanor count of battery and is accused of punching Avery Robinson's girlfriend in the face during the fight.

"Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department," according to a statement by a Disneyland spokesperson.

