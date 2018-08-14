2 Bay Area Restaurants Make It To Bon Appetit's List Of Best New Spots

If you want to eat in some of the country's hottest restaurants, you don't have to travel far. Bon Appetit's annual ranking of the 10 best new restaurants includes two from the Bay Area.

Nyum Bai, serving Cambodian cuisine in Oakland, and Che Fico, an Italian spot in San Francisco, were respectively ranked five and seven on the magazine's popular Hot 10 list.

Nyum Bai is part of the emerging culinary scene in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. Chef and owner "Nite Yun reimagines the Cambodian food of her childhood, from soulful bowls of Camobdian noodle soup to flavorful marinated pork chops, all set to a psychedelic Khmer playlist," according to Bon Appetit.

If Bon Appetit's review isn't good enough, there are mouth-watering photos on Nyum Bai's Instagram account.

"Does America need another Italian restaurant? If that restaurant is Che Fico, the answer is a definitive yes," Bon Appetit wrote about the recently opened eatery near Alamo Square. "Every employee wears a smile, the servers know the menu back to front, and the exacting chefs have mastererd pizza, pasta and the world's most flawless rustic deserts."

The magazine highlighted a chopped salad with chickpeas and salami, spaghetti with lobster pomodoro (pictured above), and grapefruit-orange crostatas as some of the tastiest dishes on the menu.

In a recent Instagram post, Chef David Nayfeld explained part of his mental approach to cooking. "This is a craft and a practice. You should only be running your own race. Don’t think about anyone else. Nothing matters but, what’s true to you."

For the full Hot 10 list head over to bonappetit.com.