17-Mile Crosstown Trail Opens Across San Francisco
A new 17-mile trail has now opened that runs from one end of San Francisco to the other.
The Crosstown Trail takes you from Candlestick Point at the city's southeast corner to Lands End at the city's most northwest point.
The project to open this trail began five years ago to connect several existing trails to help you transverse the city and is open to hikers, runners, and bikers alike.
For now, not everything is clearly marked so it's recommended that you download maps from crosstowntrail.org to help you along the way.
