16-Year-Old NASCAR Driver Receives High School Diploma Before Racing

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

June 25, 2018

(RADIO.COM) - On your marks, get set, graduate! 16 year-old rookie driver Hallie Deegan had a big race to prepare for this past weekend, but not before she graduated high school. 

The Temecula high school student took the stage at the Sonoma Raceway not to claim a prize, but to get her diploma from Rancho Christian High School and then head straight to the track to compete in the regional NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

Graduating wasn’t Hallie's only happy memory that day. The speedster also placed third in qualifying and took home seventh overall. 

Hallie is one of nine young racers chosen by NASCAR as up-and-comers and she’s the only female in the group.

It looks like she’s kicking her future into high gear!

