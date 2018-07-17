10 Makeup Brands With You and Mama Earth In Mind
By Heather Rivera
There's a cool eco-blog, called Sustainably Chic that was started in 2014 by Natalie from Jacksonville, FL. Natalie has an extensive background in fashion. She decided she did not want to stay in the industry unless she was making a Positive Sustainable Change. Sustainably Chic became an outlet for her to speak her mind about Sustainable Fashion! This blog is a list of makeup brands that are on trend for you and the environment.Natalie shares her favorite from each brand. It's a cool 1THING to look into.
10 Natural & Non-Toxic Makeup Brands
for Soft, Clean and Healthy Skin:
Antonym Cosmetics - Favorite: Baked Foundation
Au Naturale Cosmetics - Favorite: Matte Lip Stain
Elate - Favorite: Essential Masscara
Gabriel - Favorite: Aura Palette
Hush + Dotti - Favorite: Liquid Eyeliner
ILIA - Favorite: Multi-Stick
La Bella Donna - Favorite: Duo Lip Crayon
Olga's Organics - Favorite: Loose Face Powder
Vapor Beauty - Favorite: Artist Multi-Use Palette
ZuZu Luxe (sister line to Gabriel) - Favorite: Concealer
Click here for more!