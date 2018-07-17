10 Makeup Brands With You and Mama Earth In Mind

There's a cool eco-blog, called Sustainably Chic that was started in 2014 by Natalie from Jacksonville, FL. Natalie has an extensive background in fashion. She decided she did not want to stay in the industry unless she was making a Positive Sustainable Change. Sustainably Chic became an outlet for her to speak her mind about Sustainable Fashion! This blog is a list of makeup brands that are on trend for you and the environment.Natalie shares her favorite from each brand. It's a cool 1THING to look into.

10 Natural & Non-Toxic Makeup Brands

for Soft, Clean and Healthy Skin:

Antonym Cosmetics - Favorite: Baked Foundation

Au Naturale Cosmetics - Favorite: Matte Lip Stain

Elate - Favorite: Essential Masscara

Gabriel - Favorite: Aura Palette

Hush + Dotti - Favorite: Liquid Eyeliner

ILIA - Favorite: Multi-Stick

La Bella Donna - Favorite: Duo Lip Crayon

Olga's Organics - Favorite: Loose Face Powder

Vapor Beauty - Favorite: Artist Multi-Use Palette

ZuZu Luxe (sister line to Gabriel) - Favorite: Concealer

