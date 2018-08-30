10 Healthy, Plant-Based Foods To Keep You Cool

(1THING) - Even as summertime begins to draw to a close, there's still plenty of hot days ahead before that mercury starts to drop.

But you don't have to overheat! You can still enjoy the weather while staying cool as a cucumber by snacking on some amazing plant-based treats.

Healthy living guru Kristen Arnett recently revealed her 10 super-healthy, plant-based foods guaranteed to keep you cool when the weather heats up. Check it out:

10. Red Grapes

You can eat them all by themselves, or, as a special treat, freeze them to use as suckers or sweet ice cubes!

9. Cucumbers

The very versatile veggie can work as a side with your outdoor dinner, in a salad, in your favorite green drink, or just sliced up in your water... all while cooling you down!

8. Coriander

Herbs and spices have all kinds of different effects on your body. For instance, did you know that cooking with coriander can actually lower your body temperature?

7. Fennel

Like its spicy cousin Coriander, fennel can keep you cool on a hot day and it can be eaten raw or cooked.

6. Cilantro

While cilantro and coriander are essentially the same thing and have the same effect, they're usually consumed differently. Sprinkle cilantro over any meal for a full on cool-down.

5. Coconut Water

Replace those lost minerals and cool yourself down with a few sips of refreshing coconut water.

4. Pomegranate Juice

Just a splash of pomegranate juice in your water will help your body replace lost electrolytes.

3. Watermelon

Not only will a slice of watermelon cool you off, but fresh watermelon juice is a downright delicious warm-weather drink.

2. Peppermint Tea

Hot or cold, brewing peppermint tea will quickly become your family's go-to cool down drink when the weather heats up.

1. Chrysanthemum Petals

Yup! the petals of a chrysanthemum not only help beat the heat, but they can also relieve other ailments, such as headaches! Try making a batch of tea with the beautiful petals.

