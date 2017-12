WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET’S NUTCRACKER FROM ALICE!

This holiday season, the lights dim, the music soars, and a little girl dreams

about a whole new world in a Nutcrackerthat is as unique as it is magical.

And it’s only at San Francisco Ballet.



Visit sfballet.org/nutcracker

Fill out the entry form for a chance to win a pair of tickets to

Nutcracker on December 23rd, 2017 at 7:00 pm, from Alice.