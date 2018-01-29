MATERIAL TERMS: For the Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart contest, enter between 12:01am on February 5, 2018 and 11:59pm on February 11, 2018 by filling out the entry form at radioalice.com. At approximately 1:00pm on February 12, 2018, five (5) secondary winners will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification awarded four (4) complimentary vouchers to Disney On Ice, Presents Follow Your Heart playing at SAP Center in San Jose, February 21-25, 2018 and ORACLE Arena in Oakland, February 28 – March 4, 2018. Vouchers must be exchanged for one Reserved Seat Ticket at the Box Office. Subject to ticket availability. Additional adjacent seats may be purchased at full price when voucher is exchanged. For best seats exchange as soon as possible. Not be used in conjunction with any other discount, premium, or rebate offer. Good only for any scheduled Monday-Friday performance, excluding Friday evening. Not good on holidays. Vouchers are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will vouchers be replaced if lost or stolen. Vouchers may not be sold to a third party. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $132.00 courtesy of Three Ring Advertising. At approximately 1:00pm on February 12, 2018, one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification awarded four (4) VIP tickets to Disney On Ice Presents Follow Your Heart, Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Oracle Arena. The ARV of the grand prize is $220.00 courtesy of Three Ring Advertising. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). Prizes are awarded as is. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at Disney On Ice Presents Follow Your Heart. KLLC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.