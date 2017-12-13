WIN TICKETS TO SEE SESAME STREET LIVE! LET’S PARTY!

Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood… get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Playing the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on January 4-5 and City National Civic in San Jose on January 6-7.

Click here for tickets today at Ticketmaster!