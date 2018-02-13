the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.13.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A couple things about the Olympics, Donald Trump Jr.’s family receives white powder in the mail, Jennifer Aniston has a sofa that’s more expensive than a house, celebrity stalkers, the best girl scout cookies, a story about a great TV promotion, and being naked in the locker room!

7-8am –‘Penis-head’ statues at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang are the world’s new favourite meme, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feud, social etiquette rules we should follow, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and what the majority of couples will be doing for Valentines day!

8-9am –James Hetfield has landed his first acting role, Victoria Beckham shoots down Spice Girls Reunion Tour Reports as Group Sees a Streaming Bump, the anticipation for the new ‘Black Panther’, the Red Hot Chili Pipers, new emojis, spending habits in relationships, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

