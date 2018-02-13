Photo: Krista Kennell / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Britney Spears will be honored at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12. The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD will recognize the pop star with the Vanguard Award for her unyielding support of the LGBTQ community. Past honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson and Demi Lovato.

The singer has proven to be a longtime ally for the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she organized a meet-and-greet for LGBTQ fans as part of an anti-bullying campaign where she distributed anti-bullying pamphlets to fans attending her shows. Additionally, she and countless other artists took part in the release of “Hands,” a song penned with GLAAD to remember the 49 lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

“An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans – from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, in a statement. “She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.”

Additional nominees being recognized by GLADD as an outstanding music artist include Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Kesha and Sam Smith